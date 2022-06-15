Andhra Pradesh: Diarrhoea control drive launched in Chittoor

Focus will be on hygiene practices, cleaning of overhead tanks and early detection of diarrhoeal incidence: official

Medical and Health officials launching the Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight drive in Chittoor on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Focus will be on hygiene practices, cleaning of overhead tanks and early detection of diarrhoeal incidence: official

The onset of the Southwest monsoon has prompted the medical and health officials to launch the Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF) drive in Chittoor district that will focus on 1.86 lakh children in the age group of 0-5.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) U. Sreehari and District Immunization Officer (DIO) P. Ravi Raju launched the programme at the Collectorate here in the presence of the medical and paramedical staff.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Ravi Raju said that the drive would be conducted at the village and mandals levels, apart from panchayats, municipal bodies, and district headquarters as June and July are the months that see many cases of water pollution and food contamination making people prone to diseases.

All the ANMs, Asha workers, medical officers, and anganwadi staff were roped in for the drive, and they would play a crucial role in educating lactating mothers on hygiene practices.

The official said that the drive would be implemented at four levels, which include educating people on handwash etiquette at Anganwadi centers and schools, surveillance and cleaning of overhead tanks in coordination with the civic staff, and maintenance of drainage lines to prevent contamination of drinking water sources and early detection of diarrheal incidence.

All the primary health centers, community health centers, area hospitals, and district hospitals are geared up to treat pediatric patients, he said.