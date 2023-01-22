Andhra Pradesh DGP’s ‘inactive’ Twitter handle hacked, cybercrime case booked

January 22, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The verified Twitter handle (@dgpapofficial) of Andhra Pradesh’s Director General of Police has allegedly been hacked by miscreants.

The hackers have allegedly misused the account and ‘liked’ the obscene content on the microblogging site.

The issue came to light when some Twitter users, including Telugu Desam Party followers, posted a video revealing the content liked by the DGP’s handle on the Twitter.

As per the video in circulation, the handle, which had the profile picture of DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, was followed by 15,300 users and two users — ‘Manikandanprabhu Naidu’ of Chennai and AP Police handle (@appolice100) — were followed by it.

In a press release, Deputy Inspector General (Technical) P.H.D. Ramakrishna said the Twitter account, which was created in 2019, had been inoperative since February 2022.

“The account was hacked and obscene photos were liked from it and the video showing them was being circulated deliberately. A case was registered with the Cyber Crime police against the hackers, and necessary action will be taken,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.