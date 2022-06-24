Andhra Pradesh: Devipatnam tahsildar sent to judicial remand in R&R fraud case  

The accused allegedly created fake land survey numbers to divert ₹2.24 crore

The accused allegedly created fake land survey numbers to divert ₹2.24 crore

Devipatnam tahsildar M. Veerraju was sent to judicial custody on Friday in connection with the case pertaining to ₹2.24-crore fraud allegedly committed in the disbursement of the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package to the tribal people displaced due to the Polavaram irrigation project in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Veerraju was recently suspended on the charge of creating new land survey numbers, basing on which a group of revenue officials he led allegedly diverted ₹2.24 crore to the accounts of fake beneficiaries.

The fake survey numbers were created under the name of Gubbalapalem revenue village in Devipatnam mandal.

“Veerraju has surrendered before a local court, which has sent him to judicial custody till July 7,” Rampachodavaram ASP Krishnakanth Pati said.