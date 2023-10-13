Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM dares TDP to include liquor prohibition in poll manifesto

October 13, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Accusing the opposition parties of spreading falsehood on the liquor policy, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy on October 13 (Friday) dared the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders to include “total prohibition” in their election manifesto.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Narayanaswamy said that the TDP leaders were “deeply frustrated” after the arrest of their party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case. “To save their faces, the TDP leaders are resorting to mudslinging against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” he said.

Referring to TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh’s allegations that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had resorted to vengeance against Mr. Naidu, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Mr. Lokesh had no moral right to speak against the YSRCP as he entered politics and enjoyed power through backdoors.