HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM dares TDP to include liquor prohibition in poll manifesto

Opposition parties are spreading falsehood on the liquor policy, says Narayanaswamy

October 13, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
TDP leaders are deeply frustrated after the arrest of N. Chandrababu Naidu, says Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy.

TDP leaders are deeply frustrated after the arrest of N. Chandrababu Naidu, says Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy. | Photo Credit: File photo

Accusing the opposition parties of spreading falsehood on the liquor policy, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy on October 13 (Friday) dared the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders to include “total prohibition” in their election manifesto.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Narayanaswamy said that the TDP leaders were “deeply frustrated” after the arrest of their party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case. “To save their faces, the TDP leaders are resorting to mudslinging against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” he said.

Referring to TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh’s allegations that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had resorted to vengeance against Mr. Naidu, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Mr. Lokesh had no moral right to speak against the YSRCP as he entered politics and enjoyed power through backdoors.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.