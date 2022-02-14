Andhra Pradesh: demand to create separate Proddatur district

Even as the southern parts of Kadapa are carved out into Annamayya district, a demand has arisen in the northern half to form a district headquartered at Proddatur.

Members of Proddatur District Joint Action Committee submitted a representation at the Collector’s Office on Monday to form a district with Proddatur, Jammalamadugu, Mydukur, Badvel and Kamalapuram constituencies of the district, besides Allagadda and Koilkuntla constituencies of the adjoining Kurnool district, in view of contiguity.

“These constituencies were part of Kadapa district since 1881 until the formation of Kurnool district in 1953,” says the committee’s convener G. Srinivasulu. He said that all the district headquarters offices were already functional at Proddatur, being the biggest and politically influential town after Kadapa in the district.

“Proddatur is known as the ‘second Mumbai’ in terms of commercial activities like cement factories, thermal power plant, proposed steel plant and jewellery business in the state”, Mr. Srinivasulu claimed.