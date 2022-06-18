Andhra Pradesh: CWC expert team takes stock of work at Polavaram project site

Challenges and financial matters to be reviewed today

The 12-member expert team constituted by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Saturday inspected all the facilities at the project site of the Polavaram irrigation project. It was seventh physical inspection of the project site by the Central expert teams.

The team was led by CWC Director (national projects) Sanjay Kumar and M.K. Sinha (Chief Engineer) and Polavaram Project Authority experts M.K. Srinivas, A.K. Pradan and A. Praveen.

The experts inspected the facilities including the approach channel, radial gates that were installed recently, construction work at spillway and guide bund, Gap-111, and upstream and downstream cofferdams, and diaphragm wall, which was recently damaged.

On Sunday, the experts and the officials of the State Water Resource Department will review the challenges being faced at the site and financial matters.

The inspection includes a review of the challenges pertaining to the submergence areas and Resettlement and Rehabilitation scheme. MEIL group chief general manager M. Muddu Krishna and irrigation officials shared the project details and progress with the team of experts.