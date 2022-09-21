Andhra Pradesh: CPI blames Jagan for Polavaram project delay

Reverse tendering process did not yield the desired results, alleges Ramakrishna

CPI Andhra Pradesh secretary K. Ramakrishna on Wednesday blamed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the delay in commissioning the Polavaram irrigation project, alleging that that the ‘reverse tendering process did not yield the desired results’.

“What was achieved by the reverse tendering process?. The project-displaced families are yet to receive full compensation. They are yet to be rehabilitated,” Mr. Ramakrishna told the media here on Wednesday.

He said that the Chief Minister had the target of June 2022 to commission the project. “Now, he (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) is blaming the previous TDP government for his failure to meet the target. He needs to fight with the Centre instead of attacking the opposition parties,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that the idea of three capitals had led to ‘disputes among the regions’. “The YSRCP government could not speed up the construction of the capital in Amaravati. The three-capital proposal was floated to create disputes among the regions,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

CPI East Godavari district secretary Thatipaka Madhu and other leaders were present on the occasion.