Andhra Pradesh: Counter Opposition’s criticisms effectively, CM tells Ministers

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly expressed his displeasure with some Cabinet Ministers at a marathon meeting on Wednesday.

While making no bones of his unhappiness over the ‘inability’ of some Ministers to rebut criticism made against the State government, the Chief Minister and his family in particular, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the Ministers to counter the ‘aggressive campaign launched by the Opposition and a section of media’.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also asked the Ministers to focus on the ‘Gadapa Gadapaki Mana Prabhuthvam’ programme, saying that the initiative aimed at establishing a direct contact with the people of the State and working for their welfare.

Stating that the Cabinet nod has been given for providing ₹20 lakh to each ward and village secretariat, the Chief Minister asked the Ministers to monitor the works in their respective districts.