Andhra Pradesh continues to report high temperatures

Many place record over 42 degrees Celsius

The State continued to witness high temperatures and a few areas experienced heatwave conditions on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Jangamaheswara Puram in Palnadu district recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius.

It was followed by Kurnool (42.7), Nandigama (42.6), Kadapa (42.0), Anantapur (41.9), Nellore (41.9), Gannavaram-Vijayawada (41.8), Amaravati (41.8), Tirupati (41.6), Tuni (41.2), Kavali (41.0), Ongole (39.3), Machilipatnam (38.7), Kakinada (38.1), Bapatla (36.2), Narsapur (35.7), Kalingapatnam (34.2) and Visakhapatnam (33.9). Tuni recorded a departure of 4.8 degrees Celsius temperature from normal.

According to Andhra Pradesh State Planning Development Society’s real-time weather data, Nandigama of NTR district, Sydapuram of Nellore and Nagari of Chittoor witnessed close to 45 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

Several mandals, including Dornipadi, Nandikotkur, Sanjamala, Kanigiri, Reddigudem, Cumbum, Bapuladu and Penugranchipolu, witnessed over 43 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form off Andhra Pradesh coast over South Andaman Sea around May 4. Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region by May 5 and it is likely to become more more marked by May 6, as per IMD forecast.