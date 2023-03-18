HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Constable rescues girl who jumped into the Godavari to end life in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district

Video of the rescue operation goes viral

March 18, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - AMALAPURAM 

The Hindu Bureau
Armed Reserve (AR) Police Constable Angani Veerababu being congratulated by SP Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy at Amalapuram in Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Saturday.

Armed Reserve (AR) Police Constable Angani Veerababu being congratulated by SP Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy at Amalapuram in Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

An Armed Reserve (AR) Police Constable Angani Veerababu (PC 4724), rescued a girl, who jumped into the Godavari at Yedurlanka bridge point, reportedly to end life in Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema district on Friday.

The incident came to light on March 18 after the video of the rescue operation went viral. According to the police, a girl belonging to Yanam took the drastic step reportedly due to personal problems.

A local man, who noticed the suicide bid, jumped into the river to rescue her but quit the attempt as he was not able to reach her. Meanwhile, Mr. Veerababu jumped into the river and rescued the girl. The girl’s health condition is said to be stable. 

On Friday, the constable was on leave to attend the funeral of his grandmother. Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema SP Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy on Saturday congratulated Mr. Veerababu for saving the girl. Those who are struggling with suicidal tendencies could dial 86390-82022.

