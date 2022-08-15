Andhra Pradesh: Cong. leader calls for united struggle to end Modi’s rule in the country

AICC member Sripathi Prakasam says it is important in order to save the nation

AICC member Sripathi Prakasam says it is important in order to save the nation

All India Congress Committee(AICC) member Sripathi Prakasam has stressed the need for ending the “anti-people” Narendra Modi government in order to ”save the nation”.

On conclusion of a 75 km padayatra at J Pangaluru village to mark the 75th year of Independence, Mr. Sripathi Prakasam, also Pradesh Congress vice-president, alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre had made the lives of common people miserable by imposing a heavy dose of taxes, leading to skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities.

It was high time all secular and democratic forces came together to overthrow the Narendra Modi government that was bent upon rewriting the Constitution to suit the saffron party’s sectarian agenda, he charged, as the party activists raised the slogan “desh bachao, Modi hatao”.

Pointing out that it was the Congress party that brought the country its independence from the British rule, the leader said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) did not shed blood during the movement.

Further, he said that the downtrodden sections of people yearn for return of the Congress to power as it had provided land and houses free of cost for their uplift. The going was getting difficult for farmers in the wake of ever-increasing cost of farm inputs and unremunerative prices for their produce, he said, after interacting with a group of farmers at Inkollu village.

The ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had caught the imagination of the oppressed classes, added the veteran Dalit leader, who has been assigned the task of hoisting the national flag on the Independence Day at the party State headquarters.