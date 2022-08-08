Andhra Pradesh: Concrete work at Polavaram hydroelectric project begins
Excavation of caves completed to make way for installation of turbines
The concrete work for installation of 12 turbines of the 960 MW Polavaram Hydroelectric Project (PHEP) began at Polavaram in Eluru district on Monday.
Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) Superintendent Engineer S. Seshareddy and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) vice-president Rangarajan launched the works at the project site.
At least 3,500 cubic metres of concrete will be used to install each turbine. The excavation of tunnels has been completed to make way for the concrete work.
MEIL Chief General Manager M. Muddukrishna, Deputy General Managers Mr. Rajesh Kumar and Kranthi Kumar and others were present on the occasion.
