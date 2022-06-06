Andhra Pradesh: Concerted efforts needed to prevent crime against children, say officials

Importance of child-friendly villages stressed at State-level workshop

VIJAYAWADA

Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department Principal Secretary A.R. Anuradha has stressed the need for convergence among various government departments and NGOs to implement the laws and Acts aimed at protection of children.

Ms. Anuradha participated in a State-level workshop on ‘Model Child Friendly Villages/Wards’, jointly organised by WD&CW, Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF), here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the child-friendly villages would play a vital role in preventing child marriages, improving literacy, supplying nutritious diet and reducing school dropouts. She appreciated the efforts of CRAF in enlightening children on their rights through Village-level Child Protection Committees (VCPCs).

“Police have identified vulnerable places across the State to prevent crime against children and women. Through VCPCs minors should be taught on the consequences of child marriages and the need for education,” Ms. Anuradha said.

“In sexual offences, the age of the accused was around 18 or above 60 years in most of the cases. Investigation officers should probe the history of the culprits and the cause of the occurrence of the crime,” she said.

APSCPCR Chairman K. Appa Rao said that a basic survey should be done in villages to know the problems being faced by children in rural areas.

“Members of the VCPCs should know the issues in villages and their role. The performance of the committees should be reviewed every three months,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

He asked the Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the child rights activists to focus on victims of sexual abuse, violence, child labour and the the Child in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP).

CRAF State programme coordinator P. Francis Thambi said that more than 100 child-friendly villages were formed in Krishna, Eluru, West Godavari and NTR districts.

“Efforts are on to create model child-friendly villages in other districts by forming more VCPCs. The activities of the committees would be monitored by Revenue and WD&CW Department officials,” Mr. Francis said.

APSCPCR members J. Rajendra Prasad and T. Adi Lakshmi, CWC chairmen and members from all districts and heads of various NGOs working on child rights participated in the programme.