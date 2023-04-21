HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Coconut coir recycling factory gutted in fire in Konaseema district, no casaulty

April 21, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A private coconut coir recycling factory was gutted in a fire mishap at Odalarevu village in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Friday. No casualty has been reported in the fire mishap. 

In an official release, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Onshore Terminal fire service wing has rushed to the spot after it was alerted by the locals on the fire mishap. The coir stored in the factory was completely gutted in the mishap. The police registered a case and investigation is on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.