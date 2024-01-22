GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh CM to release YSR Asara benefits at Uravakonda on January 23

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Anantapur district assumes significance due to Anganwadi workers’ stir and dissidence among the YSRCP cadre

January 22, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo Credit: File photo

The police have made elaborate security arrangements for the one-day visit of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Uravakonda town in Anantapur district on January 23 (Tuesday). The Chief Minister is scheduled to release the benefits of YSR Asara scheme to women self-help groups (SHGs) during a public meeting at Uravakonda.

Anantapur Collector M. Gowthami and Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan inspected the venue for the Chief Minister’s public meeting and the helipad at Uravakonda.

The SP ordered the deployment of police at all arterial junctions and along the route of the Chief Minister’s visit. Tight security arrangements are being made in view of the Anganwadi workers’ protest.

On January 19, the protesting Anganwadi workers blocked the convoy of Minister for Forests P. Ramachandra Reddy at Uravakonda when the latter was going there to review the arrangements being made for the Chief Minister’s visit. As many as 12 Anganwadi workers were booked for their agitation.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit assumed significance as the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders from Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts are anxious after the shuffling of the candidates for the Anantapur and Hindupur Lok Sabha constituencies, and some assembly constituencies.

There is resentment among the YSRCP cadres for making Shanta, a Karnataka-based former BJP leader, the party’s in-charge of the Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency. YSRCP MLA of Rayadurgam Kapu Ramachandra Reddy and his Singanamala counterpart Jonnalagadda Padmavathi were dropped as the party in-charges. Mr. Ramachandra Reddy quit the YSRCP, while Ms. Padmavathi is said to have gone into hibernation, resenting the move against her.

Though Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, YSRCP’s regional coordinator for Rayalaseema, is said to be touring the twin districts to pacify the ruffled cadres, it is said that his efforts are of a little or no avail.

