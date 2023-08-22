Andhra Pradesh CM to lay stones for renewable energy projects in Nandyal district on August 23

August 22, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stones in virtual mode for several renewable energy projects proposed in Nandyal district on August 23 (Wednesday).

The projects include a 2,300 MW solar power project at Junuthala village in Owk mandal, 700 MW solar and 314 MW wind power projects at Kandikayapalle village in Panyam mandal, and 1,000 MW solar and 1,000 MW wind power projects at Muddavaram village in Bethamcherla mandal.

The 2, 300 MW solar project is being set up in collaboration with M/s. Greenko, while the 1014 MW projects at Kandikayapalle are being established with the help of M/s. AM Green Energy and the 2000 MW projects at Muddavaram in collaboration with M/s. Ecoren Energy.

The APGENCO will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) for the promotion of pumped storage power projects. The APGENCO board has accorded approval on June 16 to finalise the MoU with M/s. NHPC Limited for the implementation of Yaganti and Kamalapadu pumped storage projects and other projects in Phase-II.

The NHPC also agreed in principle to sign an MoU with the APGENCO for the implementation of new pumped storage projects and renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh by forming a Joint Venture Company with 50:50 share pattern.

A White Paper on Green Hydrogen Investment Opportunity in Andhra Pradesh will also be released on the same occasion, said a release on August 21 (Tuesday).