Andhra Pradesh CM to inspect flood-hit islands on July 26
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inspect the flood-hit island habitations in the Godavari river in Konaseema district on Tuesday (July 26).
According to his two-day tour schedule, the Chief Minister will reach the island habitations on a punt from G. Pedapudi Lanka in P.Gannavaram mandal. The punt will have 20 people, including the Chief Minister, on board. He will visit Pucchakayalavaripeta and Udimudi Lanka.
Later, the Chief Minister will hold a review meeting on the flood relief operations at Rajamahendravaram.
East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha and Superintendent of Police Aiswarya Rastogi on Monday inspected the route and security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit in Rajamahendravaram.
