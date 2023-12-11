Andhra Pradesh CM to inaugurate water scheme for kidney patients in Uddanam region on December 14

December 11, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the ‘YSR Sujaladhara’ water scheme at Makharampuram village of Kanchili mandal in Srikakulam district on December 14, Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalraju has said.

As a part of the scheme, the Vamsadhara water from Hiramandalam reservoir will be supplied to 807 villages in the Uddanam region, which is known for the high prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD). The project will supply around 1.12 tmc ft of water to these villages. A water treatment plant with a capacity of purifying 84 million litres of water per day has been constructed.

Undertaken with an investment of ₹700 crore in April 2020, the water scheme is aimed at putting a check on the renal ailment. Several studies undertaken by the government has revealed that water contamination region is one of the major factors for the prevalence of kidney disease in the Uddanam region.

Mr. Appalaraju thanked the Chief Minister for the initiative and hoped that the project would offer a permanent solution to the CKD.

“The works have been completed in 613 villages. The rest of the works will be undertaken very soon,” the Minister said.