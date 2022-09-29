Andhra Pradesh: CM has assured on shifting of High Court to Kurnool, says bar association JAC

The Kurnool District Bar Association Joint Action Committee on Thursday said that its delegation met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Kolimigundla on Wednesday and the latter had given an assurance on the shifting of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool.

JAC president M.R. Krishna and convener Y. Jaya Raju told the media at the venue for dharna, which entered 14th day on Thursday, that the Chief Minister had told them that there were some legal issues pertaining to the shifting of the High Court, which would be sorted out and a new legislation was being made for the process.

“We hope that the Chief Minister ensures that the High Court is shifted to Kurnool,” said Mr. Jaya Raju.

On Friday, the JAC would take the final decision on whether or not to continue the agitation.