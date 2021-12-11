Andhra Pradesh CM announces ₹50 lakh ex-gratia to Sai Teja’s family

Sai Teja died in the helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh to the family of Lance B. Naik Sai Teja who died in the helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8. The CMO posted a message to that effect on Twitter.

Sai Teja was a personal security officer to the country's first Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and one of the total 13 persons who perished in the mishap that took place when the helicopter was on its way to the Defense Services Staff College at Wellington.