Andhra Pradesh: Cinemas told to sign MoUs with APFTTDC for online ticket booking

Joint Collector asks managements to submit all relevant forms before June 13

The Andhra Pradesh government has set in motion the online booking of movie tickets to benefit all stakeholders including cine exhibitors, distributors and producers and besides cinegoers, Guntur Joint Collector G. Rajakumari has said.

Ms. Raja Kumari held a meeting with the cinema managements on the online booking system of tickets on Friday.

“The State government has decided that Andhra Pradesh Film Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APFTTDC) will be the nodal agency for online booking of tickets. It has fixed the prices for multiplexes, air-conditioned and non-AC cinemas. As many as 13 cinemas have appealed to be considered as special category facilities and we are examining the proposals. The permission will be given soon after we get the reports,” said Ms. Raja Kumari.

‘Submit MoU papers’

The cinema managements should enter into MoUs with the APFTTDC and provide details in the format prescribed, she said, adding that that all cinemas should submit the MoU papers signed on ₹100 non-judicial papers in the Section C at the Collector’s Office.

Pointing out that some cinemas have not renewed the B Certificates, the Joint Collectors said that cinema managements must renew the Form B certificates and permissions from the fire services and R&B, electricity departments. “The cinemas management must submit all relevant forms before June 13,” said Ms. Raja Kumari.

Clarifying the doubts of cinema managements, the Joint Collector said that online tickets would be sold only through the APFTTDC and people could purchase online tickets at the cinemas and the managements should deposit the money collected from sale of tickets to the government within a week.

District Revenue Officer Chandrasekhara Rao, RDO Guntur Prabhakara Reddy and Section C Superintendent Murthy were present in the meeting.