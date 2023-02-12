HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister welcomes new Governor S. Abdul Nazeer 

February 12, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
S. Abdul Nazeer

S. Abdul Nazeer | Photo Credit: File photo

Former Supreme Court judge, S. Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. The incumbent Governor, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, has been transferred as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Justice (retired) Nazeer on his appointment through a Twitter message on February 12 (Sunday).

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that it was his privilege to welcome Justice (retired) Nazeer, and that he was looking forward to working with him in unraveling the true potential of Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister, in a separate message on Twitter, said that he was privileged to work with the incumbent Governor, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. He thanked Mr. Harichandan for the cooperation extended by him to the government, saying that he would always cherish his association (Mr. Harichandan). 

He wished Mr. Harichandan all success in his new role as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

