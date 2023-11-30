Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister inaugurates Tunnel II of Owk project

November 30, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - METTUPALLE (Nandyal District)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 30 (Thursday) inaugurated the Tunnel-II of the Owk project by releasing 20,000 cusecs of water from Gorakallu reservoir to Owk reservoir.

The State government has spent ₹1501.94 crore on the two tunnels of the Owk project so far. Works worth ₹1,297 crore pertaining to the Tunnel-III are in progress.

After inaugurating the tunnel, the Chief Minister inspected the surroundings of the tunnel while the officials of the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project and Nandyal district administration appraised him of the targets achieved thus far and the ongoing works.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Nellore and Sangam barrages, considered lifelines of the Penna delta, in 2022. The Handri Neeva lift irrigation project would fetch water to 77 lakes to meet the drinking and irrigation water needs of the western parts of Nandyal and Kurnool districts.

The government had paid a compensation of ₹1,000 crore to the persons displaced by the Gandikota reservoir project, in which 26. 85 tmc ft of water could be stored in the successive years from 2019.

With the release of water to Owk reservoir, an integral part of the Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) project, the long-cherished aspirations of the Rayalaseema people were fulfilled.

With the completion of the tunnels, Gandikota, Vamikonda, Sarvaraya Sagar, Mylavaram and Paidipalem reservoirs will receive an additional 1 tmc ft of water daily, which can cater to the irrigation water needs of three lakh acres in the undivided Kadapa, Chittoor, and Nellore districts, besides stabilising 1.31 lakh acres of ayacut and providing drinking water to 20 lakh people in 640 villages.

The tunnels will also help fill the Gandikota reservoir in 15 days through the Galeru-Nagari flood canal, while the Rayalaseema region will receive 2 tmc ft of water daily in the flood season.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy landed at Orvakal airport and reached the tunnel by helicopter. He flew to Kadapa district to participate in the Ameen Peer Pedda Dargah Mahotsavams there after the programe.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, Minister for Labour K. Jayaram, the district officials, and YSRCP leaders were present.