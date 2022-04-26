Andhra Pradesh: Central schemes will ensure development of backward districts, says Union Minister

‘MGNREGS works helping the State improve rural infrastructure’

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya has said that backward districts such as Vizinagaram would be on the path of development with the quick and proper utilisation of the schemes launched by the Central government.

Mr. Mandaviya arrived in Vizianagaram on Monday night and visited the Jagananna Colony at Gunkalam, Gotlam Zilla Parishad High School which has been renovated under the Nadu-Nadu scheme, the Rythu Bharosa Kendras at Kumili in Pusapati Rega mandal on Tuesday.

Collector A. Suryakumari and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao explained Mr. Mandaviya about the initiatives launched by the Andhra Pradesh government to implement the schemes funded by the Union government.

Mr. Mandaviya said that Vizianagaram was one of the aspirational districts and it needed to be developed quickly as per the guidelines and roadmap laid out by the NITI Aayog.

He said the optimum utilisation of Prime Minister Awas Yojana would help the poor get a decent shelter. “The works undertaken as part of the MGNREGS are helping the State government improve rural infrastructure with the construction of RBKs, village secretariats and panchayat buildings,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Minister inaugurated a modular pediatric intensive care unit set up by the Atria Convergence Technologies in the Maharaja Government Hospital.

District Medical and Health Officer S.V. Ramana Kumari explained the Minister about the implementation of various health schemes.

As part of his tour, Mr. Mandaviya also visited the Pyditalli Ammavari temple in Vizianagaram and the temple at Ramateertham. BJP leaders Somu Veerraju, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, P.V.N. Madhav and others accompanied Mr. Mandaviya .