Andhra Pradesh: Capital cannot be moved out of Amaravati, asserts Kanna Lakshminarayana

‘Jagan’s three-capital move has adversely impacted the State’

BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana has reiterated that it is not possible to move the capital of Andhra Pradesh our of Amaravati, and has expressed regret that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is seeking to reverse the unanimous decision of all the parties to develop Amaravati as a single capital city.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the party at Thullur in Guntur district on the occasion of the conclusion of its week-long ‘Manam - Mana Amaravati Padayatra’ on Thursday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said thousands of farmers believed in the TDP government and gave their fertile lands for the development of Amaravati, and with the same belief the Centre provided huge sums for transforming it (Amaravati) into a vibrant capital city, but to no avail as Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy came up with an irrational policy to have three capitals, which adversely impacted Amaravati and also the entire State.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said people would teach Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy a lesson in the 2024 elections for his “misdeeds.”

Rajya Sabha member Y.S. Chowdary alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had withdrawn the Decentralization and CRDA Repeal Acts only to bring them again in another form surreptitiously, and appealed to the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi and other stakeholders to spread awareness about the importance of having a single capital in Amaravati so that the “Chief Minister’s evil designs” could be thwarted.

Party’s national secretary Y. Satya Kumar said almost 25,000 out of 29,000 land-givers in Amaravati were small and marginal farmers, who had parted with their holdings for a cause. “Unfortunately, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has deceived them by taking a decision that no other government has ever conceived,” he said.

