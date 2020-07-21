Andhra Pradesh Cabinet rejig scheduled for July 22

The much-awaited State Cabinet expansion is scheduled for Wednesday at 1.29 p.m.
Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to fill the two berths which fell vacant due to the resignation of Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana on their elevation to the Rajya Sabha.
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will administer the oath of office and of secrecy to the new entrants at the Raj Bhavan.Both Mr. Bose and Mr. Venkataramana had put in their papers on July 3 and the Governor accepted their resignations on July 20.
As both of them are from the BC community, it is speculated that Mr. Jagan will pick their replacements from the same community.
There is speculation that Ramachandrapuram MLA Chelluboyina Venu Gopala Krishna and Palasa MLA Sidiri Appalaraju will be inducted into the Cabinet.
Health portfolio
Also, there is talk that the portfolio of Medical and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) will be changed. He will be given the revenue portfolio which was earlier held by Mr. Subhash Chandra Bose. Dr. Appalaraju is expected to replace Mr. Alla Nani.
The Marketing and Fisheries portfolios, which were earlier held by Mr. Venkataramana, will be given to Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.
