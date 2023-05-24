Andhra Pradesh: BJP plans month-long campaign from May 30 to highlight Centre’s achievements

May 24, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The BJP is gearing up to organise a month-long State-wide campaign from May 30 on the achievements of the Union government during the last nine years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the reins of power in 2014, and had since earned global recognition for India by putting the national interests above everything else, the BJP said in a release.

From ensuring that no poor man or woman died of starvation to carving a place for India on the world stage as an emerging force, the government had done many things that no other government could achieve, the party claimed.

It said the top brass of the BJP, including the Union Ministers and Members of Parliament, would visit all the districts and highlight the accomplishments of the Central government, and also draw public attention to the failures of Chief Minster Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Central schemes

Party leaders would speak on the implementation of various Central government schemes and the financial assistance given for the development of Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation.

The BJP would hold meetings at every Assembly constituency headquarters in order to lay due emphasis on local issues vis-a-vis the performance of the YSRCP government.

Various sections of society who benefited from the Central schemes would be involved in spreading the message that the country’s future was inextricably linked to the BJP.

The party would duly highlight the schemes being implemented for the growth of agriculture sector, infrastructure creation and a host of welfare programmes, the release added.

Diversion of funds

Further, the BJP would show how the YSRCP government was taking credit for the financial assistance provided by the Centre various schemes. It would also expose the manner in which nearly 80% of the funds given by the Central government under various schemes were being diverted by the State.