Andhra Pradesh: BJP leader demands CM for a white paper on mineral wealth

Bharatiya Janata Party State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy release a white paper on the mineral wealth of the State and revenue generated since 2019.

Addressing a press conference here, the BJP leader alleged that during the last three years, the YSRCP government had unleashed a reign of looting of the mineral wealth by violating environmental concerns.

He said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was foisting false cases on people who oppose or question it. “Though the sand mining is completely handed over to the private parties, the State government is spending crores of rupees for the publicity and targeting commissions,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said that the Jagan government had violated the National Educational Policy(NEP) by merging the primary and upper primary schools with the high schools. This led to the closure of several schools and intolerable pressure on the teachers.

“Though there is a possibility to create 25,000 teachers’ posts in the State in tune with the NEP, the State government is hampering job opportunities in the education sector,” he said.

The BJP leader flayed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for hoodwinking the public during the 2019 Assembly elections with a false promise to impose total prohibition in a phased manner.

“Now, the State government is trying to get maximum revenue from the liquor policy. The BJP would expose this to the public through a series of campaigns,” he said.

Referring to the Polavaram project, Mr. Reddy said that the State government was making the national project an issue but had ignored the interests of Rayalaseema region by shelving the works of the Handri Neeva and Galeru Nagari projects.

“The YSRCP leaders are desperate to benefit from the commissions from the Polavaram project whereas the State government has to put funds into the Rayalaseema projects,” he said.