Andhra Pradesh: BJP leader demands CBI inquiry into alleged kidnap of Visakhapatnam MP’s kin and auditor

June 17, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

BJP State vice-president and former legislator P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has demanded a CBI inquiry into the recent alleged kidnap of the wife, son and auditor of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Member of Parliament M.V.V. Satyanarayana in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the media here on June 17 (Saturday), Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said it was surprising how a rowdy-sheeter had gained entry into the ruling party MP’s house and took people hostage for almost 48 hours. He suspected the involvement of “some big people” in the case.

Stating that the incident had created panic not only among people of Visakhapatnam but also among people of the State, the senior BJP leader said the “incident clearly reflects the free hand given by the YSRCP government to the rowdy-sheeters in the last three years.”

“How can a rowdy-sheeter enter the house of an MP despite knowing about the risk factors? How can rowdy-sheeters turn so courageous? There seems to a larger conspiracy behind the incident,” Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said.

There should be an inquiry into the money settlement angle, if any, and whether the MP’s enemies were involved, particularly as the ruling party leader was a noted builder, he said. A third-party agency should probe it, the BJP leader demanded.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju further said that the police should answer why the accused had stayed put in the MP’s house for about two days instead of abducting the victims to another place.

While appreciating the city police for acting swiftly to rescue the MP’s family after coming to know of the alleged kidnap, the BJP leader questioned why did the police fail to keep a watch on the notorious criminal after he was released from jail.

“Easy availability of ganja and rowdy culture being encouraged by the YSRCP leaders are leading to such incidents. These days, rowdies have come to know that they can commit a crime and go scot-free with the support of the ruling party leaders. This mindset is resulting in land settlements and land grabbing,” the BJP leader alleged.

Referring to the horrifying incident in Bapatla, where a Class 10 student was burnt alive by some miscreants, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said the incident was testimony to the prevailing law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh.

Dig at DGP

“In spite of such incidents, the Director General of Police (DGP) shows some figures and claims that everything is alright. What is even more surprising is that the State’s Home Minister does not react,” he observed.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should understand that people were in a state of panic, and it was high time he adopted the Uttar Pradesh model of policing against the rowdy-sheeters, the BJP leader said.