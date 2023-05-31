Andhra Pradesh BJP gears up to highlight Modi government’s achievements in last nine years

May 31, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The BJP in Andhra Pradesh is geared up to highlight the achievements of the Central government during the last nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyan’ from June 1.

It was launched at the national level on May 31 (Wednesday).

The mass outreach programme includes rallies across the State. Mr. Modi will be interacting with the people and party cadres through a ‘digital rally’ on June 23, marking the death anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

According to a press release issued by the State party here, a website — https://9yearsofseva.bjp.org — and a missed call number 9090902024 have been launched to take the campaign to every nook of the country.

Over the next month, the BJP will organise various programmes covering all the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies. Senior party leaders will strike a chord with the masses and also meet influential families in each one of the constituencies.

Besides, the BJP will hold meetings and rallies of various Morchas and social media influencers, interactive sessions with youth and other sections and meetings of intellectuals in all Lok Sabha constituencies.

Exhibitions focusing on the achievements of the Modi government will be organised on Yoga Day (June 21).

Further, the press release, said that previously India’s voice would go unheard, but the country emerged as a global powerhouse after Mr. Modi took the reins of power nine years ago.

India’s journey from “policy paralysis” to “decisive policy-making” and from a “fragile five” economy to being among the “top five” was remarkable, the release said.

“Mr. Modi has put an end to politics of casteism, nepotism, corruption, and appeasement, and established the politics of development,” it was observed.