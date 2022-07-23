Andhra Pradesh: ‘Bijli Mahotsav’ to showcase progress in power sector from July 25

The week-long programme will be held at two locations in each one of the 26 districts

The Ministry of Power (MoP) and the Andhra Pradesh government are jointly organising a week-long Bijli Mahotsav as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at two locations in each one of the 26 districts from July 25.

The event is celebrated as ‘Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047’, according to an official release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries from across the country, including Andhra Pradesh, on July 30.

The objective is to showcase the initiatives of both the Central and State governments, and the future course of energy security.

Officials from the MoP and the State Energy Department will sensitise the general public, policymakers and various stakeholders on the themes of universal access and household electrification, one nation-one grid, consumer rights, renewable energy etc.

Suggestions will be taken from the participants on how best to implement the reforms in the sector and improvise them with the changing times.