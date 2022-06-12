Andhra Pradesh: BEE ropes in CII in preparing energy efficiency action plan

Target is to achieve 45% reduction in energy intensity by 2030, says official

Target is to achieve 45% reduction in energy intensity by 2030, says official

The government has initiated steps to prepare the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (SEEAP) with the support of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) to achieve the energy savings target of 6.68 million ton of oil equivalent (mtoe) by 2030, as part of efforts to contribute to the country’s objective to achieve zero emissions by 2070.

In an online stakeholder consultation meeting on SEEAP with the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM), the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), and the nodal officers of the energy conservation cells in the government departments, BEE Secretary R.K. Rai said a target of 45% reduction in energy intensity by 2030 was set, and States would have to prepare action plans to identify the energy saving targets.

The BEE has engaged the CII as a technical consultant for preparation of SEEAP. The State is also engaged in a variety of energy conservation and energy efficiency programmes, which can be showcased as a model for other States.

Mr. Rai appreciated the commitment of the State government towards achieving energy conservation and efficiency.

Top priority

Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy, responding to the energy efficiency action plan proposed by the BEE, said supply of cost-effective and round-the-clock quality power was the top priority of the government.

“Any decision taken by the government relating to the power sector will be to benefit the people and strengthen the sector,” he said.

APSECM officials said the State had identified saving potential of around 15,000 Million Units out of the total electricity demand of more than 66,000 MU per annum. They also thanked the BEE for its continuous support and for providing CII as support agency in the preparation of the SEEAP.