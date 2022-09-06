Andhra Pradesh: Be positive, don’t put yourself under stress, police advise students

Police, RGUKT organise programme for students to prevent suicides

Students should mingle freely with one another and should have a positive outlook towards life, Eluru Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said.

“Practising stress relief methods will help keep depression at bay and help budding engineers excel at studies,” Mr. Sharma said.

The Police Department, in association with Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid IIIT management, organised a programme titled ‘Jaya Ho Yuvatha’ on the institute campus on Tuesday.

Mr. Sharma, IIIT Director G.V.R. Srinivas Rao, psychiatrist of National Mental Health Programme, Dr. Parthasaradhi Rao, Nuzvid Revenue Divisional Officer K. Rajya Lakshmi, DSP B. Srinivasulu and IIIT Administrative Officer P. Pradeep inaugurated the programme at SAC Auditorium.

“Life is not a bed of roses. College students should be friendly with their classmates, share their worries with one another and adopt a positive attitude, and create a healthy atmosphere on the campus,” the SP said in his address to the students.

“Police have set up a ‘Dial 100’ helpline as well as a WhatsApp helpline on 9550351100 where students can send their petitions online. The Disha App is also there. Students can contact the police if they are undergoing any problem, including depression. Officers concerned will conduct counselling and try to resolve the issue,” Mr. Sharma said.

Dr. Pardhasaradhi explained the symptoms of depressions such as sleep and eating disturbances and explained the remedies to handle depression and anxiety.

The institute director said that RGUKT was conducting yoga and meditation classes for students to relieve themselves of stress. Besides, counselling was being arranged for the students on the campus, he said.

Later, the officers administered a pledge to the students on suicide prevention.