Andhra Pradesh: Be ideal in your behaviour, DGP tells police personnel

‘Work to protect public property and human life, and safeguard peace and harmony in society’

‘Work to protect public property and human life, and safeguard peace and harmony in society’

Director-General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Friday asked the police force to work in such a manner that respect for law grows among people. He also advised the police personnel to sharpen their policing skills and ensure visible policing.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy was addressing the media after conducting the annual crime review meeting in Tirupati.

He said the behaviour of the police personnel should be ideal. “The system should always work to protect public property and human life, and safeguard peace and harmony in society,” he added.

Kuppam clashes

Referring to the political clashes between the cadres of the ruling and opposition parties during the three-day visit of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to Kuppam recently, Mr. Ravindranath Reddy said the incidents were not serious enough to adversely impact the law and order situation in the region.

During investigation, it was found that all those involved in the disturbances were local people, he said. Stating that the TDP leaders had not lodged any complaint so far, he asked the officials to expedite the investigation into the pending cases.

NSG cover for Naidu

Replying to a question, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said increasing the National Security Guard (NSG) protection for Mr. Naidu would depend on the inputs the police receive on the threat perception.

In the case of the obscene video allegedly involving Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, the DGP said the “CID is conducting investigation into it.”

Referring to the agitation proposed in Vijayawada on September 11 by employees against the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said he had not received any request for permission from the associations concerned.

Earlier, the DGP reviewed the implementation of various policing modules such as digital surveillance and success stories of Disha App. Among others, he also reviewed issues such as cybercrime, traffic control, violence against women, and the general crime rate in the State.

Police officers from Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya, Kadapa, and Nellore districts, and senior officials from Vijayawada took part in the meeting.