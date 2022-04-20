Andhra Pradesh: Bapatla police crack down on illicit brewing of liquor

They conduct searches in Stuartpuram area, destroy 1,700 litres of jaggery wash

The coastal region of Bapatla prides itself in being a hub of educational institutions and aqua culture. But the vast hinterlands along the coastal parts of Nizampatnam, Repalle and Bapatla are now plagued by illicit brewing of liquor. Unemployment and lack of resources are forcing many to take to the activity.

The newly-carved Bapatla district now faces the challenge of nipping the evil in the bud and reorienting the youth to take up good careers.

Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, soon after taking charge, has launched a special drive against illicit brewing of liquor.

Along with the Special Enforcement Bureau, the Bapatla police on Wednesday conducted cordon search in the Stuartpuram area of Vedullapalli mandal.

The police and the SEB teams conducted searches at several houses and destroyed 1,700 litres of jaggery wash and other materials used in the manufacturing of illicit liquor. The police also seized seven litres of illicit liquor and 15 motorcycles.

Helpline

“We have conducted the cordon search on the basis of reports and in view of public safety. We urge the people to call us on the helpline number, 83338-13228, and take the help of the police,” said Mr. Vakul Jindal.

Inspector of Police, Bapatla Rural, Srinivasa Reddy, SEB inspector Srinivasulu, and other police personnel took part in the raids.