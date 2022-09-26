Andhra Pradesh bags six national awards for best practices in welfare schemes

A.P. linked the highest number of health records to the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Special Secretary to Govt. (Health) and APSACS project director G.S. Naveen Kumar receiving an award from Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya at the Arogya Mantham-2022 in New Delhi on Monday.

A.P. linked the highest number of health records to the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Andhra Pradesh bagged six Ayushman Utkrishtata Puraskaar-2022 awards at the national-level for the best performance of the Health Department in the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

The awards were received on behalf of the State government by Special Secretary to the Government (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) and APSACS project director G.S. Naveen Kumar from Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya at the Arogya Manthan-2022 organised to mark the first and fourth anniversaries of ABDM and AB PM-JAY respectively in New Delhi on Monday.

According to a release, the State bagged first place in the country for linking the highest number of health records to ABDM. Three districts in the State also bagged the top three places in linking the highest number of health records to ABDM at the district-level across the country.

The State was also awarded for 100% registration of public health facilities. Mr. Naveen Kumar said that A.P. is the only State in the country to win six awards at the Arogya Manthan-2022, a two-day national-level event.

“These historic achievements will pave the way for adoption of digital health platforms and services across the State. ABDM is one of the flagship schemes of the government being implemented by the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare in collaboration with the National Health Authority (NHA),” he said.