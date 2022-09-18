Andhra Pradesh: Astrologers rue ‘negative propaganda’ on influence of Saturn, Mars

They see need to adhere to remedies prescribed in ancient texts rather than suggest those that are unscientific

They see need to adhere to remedies prescribed in ancient texts rather than suggest those that are unscientific

When all the planets have good or evil effects in equal measure, it is only the Saturn and Mars that are not only more feared by the people but also more discussed by a section of astrologers.

This was the prominent point discussed at the convention of astrologers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana organised by the Viswa Jyoti Jyotishya Vignana Samstha here on Sunday.

Speakers at the programme rued over a section of astrologers citing unscientific ‘pariharam’ (an act or offering suggested to compensate for a negative planetary influence), in which Saturn bears the brunt most of the times.

Noted scholar Palaparthi Srikantha Sarma, in his address on ‘Sani Doshalu’, explained the veracity of the compensation suggested in the doctrines, but lamented that some astrologers suggested remedies that were far from scientific and not conforming to the standards prescribed by the ancient texts.

Similarly, the ill-effects of Mars (Kuja Dosham) is another grey area that offered a lot of scope for misinterpretation, especially in the match-making process ahead of weddings, observed G. Vijayakumar and Y.V.V. Sivaramakrishna, the mentor-disciple duo from Tirupati.

“It is not right to reject cases with Kuja Dosha and frighten parents in the name of astrology,” they cautioned.

The duo was conferred the honorary title, ‘Daivagna Ratna’, at the meet, along with 18 more astrologers from across the State.

Senior astrologer Pucha Srinivasa Rao, who presided, spoke on the issues faced by the fraternity in the contemporary times and the need for astrology to stay connected with allied fields such as priesthood, temple worship, Vasthu (civil engineering and architecture) and ‘Pourohityam’ (conduct of Hindu rituals).

Akkavajjula Subrahmanya Siddhanti, the Asthana Siddhanti (court astrologer) of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, and Indrakanti Venkata Gopalakrishna Sarma, the ‘Dharmadhikari’ of Sringeri Sankara Mutt, spoke.