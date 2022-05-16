Andhra Pradesh: Ashtadala seva to be performed at Tirumala temple every Tuesday

TTD announced temporary suspension of some sevas last week

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday said that the ‘Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana Seva’ will be performed at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on every Tuesday without deviation.

The decision was taken in the larger interest of the devotees who have already booked the seva tickets online, the temple trust board said.

The TTD announced a temporary suspension of a few weekly sevas till June 30 last week, following a heavy turnout of pilgrims during the summer.

In the same vein, the TTD also made it clear that there was no change with regard to its decision of temporarily suspension of the Thiruppavada Seva (performed every Thursday) till June 30.

Those who have already booked the seva tickets online can either avail of the break darshan facility on the day of their seva or opt for refund.