Andhra Pradesh: Artistes stage protest against closure of NTR Kala Parishad in Ongole

They urge the Andhra Pradesh govt. to speed up construction of auditorium for which former CM late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy laid the foundation stone

A delegation of Rangabhoomi artistes held talks with Mayor Gangada Sujatha and impressed upon her to reopen the auditorium, in Ongole on Monday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

They urge the Andhra Pradesh govt. to speed up construction of auditorium for which former CM late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy laid the foundation stone

Artistes staged a novel protest against closure of NTR Kala Parishad, the only modern auditorium in Ongole available for them to exhibit their talents.

Pouranika artistes sang Telugu Padyams during the protest, led by Prakasam District Kalakarula Samaykhya convenor Angulakurti Prasad, who stood on one leg as a form of protest.

The civic body, during the previous TDP regime, had spent ₹1 crore for its construction and prominently displayed the portraits of actor-turned-politician N.T. Rama Rao, recalled Navyandhra Rachayathula Sangam State president T. Aruna.

Prakasam District Writers Association leader P. Srinivasulu made it clear that they would step up the stir if the auditorium remained closed even after October 19. The auditorium was constructed after a protracted struggle at the place where Bala Bhavan auditorium was located, close to the Revenue Division Office, earlier.

A delegation of Rangabhoomi artistes held talks with Mayor Gangada Sujatha and impressed upon her to reopen the auditorium as they have been struggling to get an appropriate platform for over a month to showcase their acting talents.

It was agonising for the thespians who had been organising State-level drama festival in the city in memory of NTR year after year without a permanent stage, recalled noted painter Timiri Ravindra.

They also urged the government to speed up construction of the auditorium near Vuracheruvu for which formerChief Minister late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had laid the foundation stone.