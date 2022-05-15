Andhra Pradesh: Arthur Cotton’s house, stable to be renovated 

Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation grants ₹1 crore for the project

British irrigation engineer Sir Arthur Cotton’s house on Bommuru hill on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district. | Photo Credit: By Special Arrangement

The Andhra Pradesh State Archaeology and Museums Department is all set to renovate the house and horse stable of British general and irrigation engineer Sir Arthur Thomas Cotton on the Bommuru hill, which gives a magnificent view of the Godavari river in East Godavari district.

On Sunday, the Godavari region celebrated the 219 th birth anniversary of Sir Arthur Cotton (1803-1899), who lived in the Bommuru house between 1848 and 1852, according to the Archaeology and Museums Department (Andhra Pradesh).

‘Delta Silpi-Arthur Cotton’, a book published by the East Godavari Zilla Parishad, confirms that the construction of the Dowleswaram anicut began in April 1847 and it was ready by March 1852.

The house is believed to be one of the living memories of Sir Arthur Cotton who had lived in it during the execution of the Dowleswaram anicut project. As it was on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram city, he used to ride a horse for transportation. The horse stable near the house collapsed recently.

Archaeology and Museums (Kakinada) Assistant Director K. Timmaraju told The Hindu that the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation had granted ₹1 crore for the beautification and renovation of Sir Arthur Cotton’s house and the stable. The works will begin by July.

“The wooden beams in the house will be strengthened. The stable, the prime attraction for tourists, will be renovated and the place will be landscaped with pathways,” said Mr. Timmaraju, who will be executing the renovation project.

A replica of the Dowleswaram project and the Godavari delta system will also be displayed there.

Currently, visitors are allowed to stay in the house during the day and enjoy the stunning view of the Godavari.