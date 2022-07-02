Andhra Pradesh: Arrack, 2,000 litres of jaggery wash destroyed in raids

SP cautions youth against getting involved in illegal activities

Several litres of arrack and 2,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash, apart from the utensils used for brewing of liquor, were destroyed on Friday in raids conducted by Annamayya district Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju on illicit liquor dens at hamlets in the Madanapalle zone.

The SP and other police officials of Madanapalle urban and rural circles, who were part of the search operations, also organised ‘Parivartana’ programme at Naramakulapalli Tanda, notorious for manufacturing of arrack.

As part of the ‘Parivartana’ programme, the SP interacted with the people of the hamlets and cautioned them against getting involved in the illicit brewing of liquor and consuming it.

Mr. Harshavardhan Raju said that the State government was initiating a plethora of welfare schemes for the rural people, particularly those in remote hamlets, to improve their living standards.

“The youth should realise the adverse effects of helping people involved in the arrack trade. As the government is determined to eradicate the menace, the misguided youth would face criminal cases putting their future at stake. This would make them ineligible for jobs both in the government and private sectors. Instead of joining hands with the arrack makers, the youth should think of supporting the police and seek their guidance for their wellbeing,” the SP said.