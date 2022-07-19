Andhra Pradesh: Another Central institution likely to be set up in Tirupati

NIELIT will offer high-end M.Tech courses in emerging areas

NIELIT will offer high-end M.Tech courses in emerging areas

The Centre is learnt to have tentatively agreed to establish the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) in Tirupati, in what will be the latest addition to the city’s list of premier educational institutions.

NIELIT, an autonomous scientific society functioning under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has 47 centres across India to deliver industy-oriented quality education and training programmes in emerging areas like hardware, cyber law, cybersecurity, cloud computing, GIS, Blockchain, electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM) and e-governance.

Though the proposal was originally submitted in 2016, the State government could not provide the 8000-10000 sft of built-up space in the municipal limits as required for the purpose. Member of Parliament (Tirupati) Maddila Gurumoorthy, who has been pursuing the matter with the NIELIT office in New Delhi, offered a vacant building on Sri Venkateswara University campus for the purpose, after consulting with the varsity authorities.

“NIELIT offers high-end courses at the M.Tech level, which will help the candidates get industry orientation and the required skills,” Dr. Gurumoorthy told The Hindu.

As the institute has a network of 800-plus accredited training partners and 5,200 facilitation centres, it is expected to be of immense use to the youth aspiring to make a big career.