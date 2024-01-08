Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi workers stand firm on their demands as they record their longest protest

January 08, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Anganwadi workers and helpers who have been on strike for the past 27 days have come down heavily on the State government for invoking the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) on their services and using police force to thwart their statewide protest.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his election campaign in 2019, promised to increase our salaries, retirement and pension benefits and fulfil our other demands after assuming power. We are only demanding that he keep his promise, said one of the protestors who questioned the government’s silence on their issues.

On Monday, the State general secretary of CITU-affiliated Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, K. Subbaravamma, told The Hindu the ongoing struggle is the longest agitation waged by the Anganwadi workers ever. About 1.06 lakh Anganwadi workers, helpers and mini-Anganwadi workers have been participating in the strike for the past 27 days, she added.

Condemning the use of police force against them, Ms. Subbaravamma alleged that the government was trying to provoke the workers who were protesting peacefully.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to pay us higher salaries than those being paid to our Telangana counterparts. But, now the government is criticising and threatening us in different ways for demanding that the Chief Minister keep his word, said Anganwadi helper Ms. Vijayalakshmi, who participated in a relay fast in Vijayawada on Monday.

A.P. Pragathiseela Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union State general secretary, V.R. Jyothi, said, “The Anganwadi workers will continue their strike till the government solves all the demands.”

“ Why has the government hurriedly brought Anganwadi services under ESMA?” she asked.

Meanwhile, Talari Kantamma of Kurnool district, who has been taking part in the protests, poured out her woes. “I have put up 23 years of service as an Anganwadi worker. My husband died in a road accident 20 years ago, but I am not eligible for a widow pension as the government website states that I am a government employee.” “How can I raise my children with just ₹11,500 a month?,” she asked.

“I have been working as an Anganwadi helper for the last 12 years. Even though I take care of many children at the Anganwadi centre like a mother, I am unable to be a good mother to my own children as I’m unable to give them sufficient time and financial support,” says Anganwadi helper, Tamarapu Vijayalakshmi, of Visakhapatnam district.

Thousands of Anganwadi workers, helpers and mini-Anganwadi workers are facing severe hardships in making ends meet due to the meagre salaries and adding to their troubles, the government is not clearing the pending bills, said Ms. Kantamma and asked, “How can we pay the house rent and school fees for our children and run the family with such meagre salaries?”