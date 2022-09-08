Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: ‘Alankarams’ of presiding deity finalised at Durga temple  

Priests of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam have finalised the ‘alankarams’ of the presiding deity of Goddess Kanaka Durga for the 10-day Dasara festival beginning September 26.

Temple Executive Officer D. Bramaramba on Thursday said that the deity would be decorated as ‘Swarna Kavachalankrita Durga Devi’ on the first day of the festival on ‘Ashwayuja Suddha Padyami’ as per the Telugu almanac.

The deity would be decorated as ‘Bala Tripura Sundari’ on September 27 and as ‘Gayatri Devi’ on September 28. It would be adorned as ‘Annapoorna Devi’ on September 29 and as ‘Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari’ on September 30, she said.

The deity would appear as ‘Sri Maha Lakshmi’ on October 1 and as ‘Sri Sarswati’ on October 2. It would be decorated as ‘Sri Durga Devi’ on October 3, ‘Sri Mahishasura Mardhini’ on October 4 and as ‘Sri Raja Rajeswari Devi’ on October 5, she said.


