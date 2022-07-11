Andhra Pradesh: Agrochemical firm launches five farmer-friendly products

They will help reduce pest management costs, say officials

Best Agrolife Ltd managing director Vimal Alawadhi and executive director Raajan Kumar Ailawadhi launching the products in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Best Agrolife Limited (BAL), a leading agrochemical company, has released five new products for horticulture, chilli, rice and coconut farmers.

BAL managing director Vimal Alawadhi and executive director Raajan Kumar Ailawadhi, along with national marketing executive Sara Narasaiah, launched the new products in the presence of farmers and dealers on Monday.

Best Agrolife supplies cost-effective and one-shot farm solutions. It innovated the five new products to bring down the pest management cost and to increase yield, Mr. Vimal said.

The new brands Ronfen, AxeMan, Warden, Tombo and Reveal, are first of their kind ternary insecticidal combinations and help in controlling the sucking pests, said South Zone marketing head P. Ashok Reddy.

“BAL is focused in serving the farming community at large. It offers more than 70 formulations of herbicides, fungicides and insecticides around the world. We are developing the most sought-after products for the farmers,” said Mr. Raajan Kumar.

Sudhir, a farmer, hoped that the products would enhance rice, vegetable, cotton and chilli crop yields.