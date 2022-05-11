Andhra Pradesh: 8 GOs on PRC issued at high-level meet 

The State government issued eight G.Os related to the implementation of 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations in a meeting with the employees associations on Wednesday. Two more G.Os are going to be published on May 12 followed by some more in the subsequent days.

Significant among the orders given on Wednesday pertain to the decision to dispense with the recovery of Interim Relief for the period that was paid from July 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 and to pay arrears for April 2020-December 2021 at the time of retirement.

The other GOs are for sanction of stagnation increments and recognising them as regular increments, adjustment of IR, adoption of the Revised Pay Scales - 2022 by corporations, universities and non-teaching staff of universities, and revised rates of various allowances.

Special Chief Secretary (Finance) S.S. Rawat, Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, GAD Secretary H. Arun Kumar and Adviser (employees’ welfare) P. Chandrasekhar Reddy represented the government.

Present from the employees side were AP Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao, AP Revenue Services Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, AP Secretariat Employees’ Association president K. Venkatrami Reddy and Government Employees’ Association president K.R. Suryanarayana.

Addressing the employees, Mr. Rawat said steps were taken to resolve the pending issues and bills that remain to be cleared would be processed depending on the priorities. The employees associations’ leaders requested Mr. Rawat and others to sort out the issues at the earliest.