Andhra Pradesh: 60 accident-prone areas identified in Vizianagaram district, says Deputy Transport Commissioner

‘With the help of other departments, steps being taken to prevent mishaps at these locations’

Vizianagaram Deputy Transport Commissioner Ch. Sridevi said that the department was giving utmost priority to minimise road accidents. She said that they had identified around 60 accident-prone locations by conducting joint inspections along with the Police Department in various towns and mandals of the district.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said that steps were being taken to prevent road accidents in those places.

According to her, Chintalapalem-Mangalampalem of Kothavalasa mandal, Makkuva Junction in Bobbili-Parvatipuram Road, Pogiri village junction of Rajam, Global School area of Gujjingavalasa and other areas were identified as accident-prone areas. Cautionary boards, signboards, speed breakers, barriers, signal lights, school zone boards, road marking and other steps are required to be taken in those areas.

“We are taking the help of Panchayatraj, Roads and Buildings and other departments to take necessary steps in those accident-prone areas. The defects in road engineering are being rectified in required areas. Signboards and illumination are also given priority,” she added.

“People’s cooperation is also required to minimise the number of road accidents. The bike riders should wear helmets. Seat belt is compulsory for four-wheeler drivers. Rash and negligent driving and parking vehicles on highways and others should be avoided to prevent accidents,” said Ms. Sridevi. “We will have a comprehensive road safety meeting meeting on July 1. The senior officials will take necessary steps as part of follow-up action,” she added.