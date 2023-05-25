HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: 50,793 house sites to be distributed to Economically Weaker Sections in Amaravati’s R5 Zone on May 26

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to also hand over 5,024 TIDCO houses built at a cost of ₹443.71 crore

May 25, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the distribution of 50,793 house sites to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the R5 Zone in Amaravati at Venkatapalem village of Thullur mandal in Guntur district on May 26.

He will also be giving away 5,024 TIDCO houses built at a cost of ₹443.71 crore.

According to an official release, the plots under EWS / affordable housing scheme are marked in a total of 25 layouts. The government is spending ₹1,280 crore on the construction of houses and ₹700 crore on infrastructure creation.

The striking feature of the scheme is distribution and registration of the house site title deeds (pattas) in the name of women. It is in tune with the government’s commitment to empower women.

The EWS housing in the R5 Zone is a part of the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ (housing for poor) scheme under which 30.60 lakh sites have so far been distributed in the State.

About 21 lakh houses are in advanced stages of completion. The value of assets thus put in the hands of women range from ₹2 lakh crore to ₹3 lakh crore.

To ensure that women face no problem in the house sites allotted, the government has set up a toll-free helpline number 1902.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / housing plots / public housing

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.