Andhra Pradesh: 502 inspections done on edible oil shops in Anantapur, says official

A team of officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement Department and Legal Metrology Department have conducted 502 inspections on retail shops that are selling edible oil in Anantapur since March 6.

Vigilance and Enforcement DSP Hussain Peera said that 492 inspections were conducted till April 20. Two cases under the Section 6A of Essential Commodities Act, 112 cases pertaining to violation of MRP rules and seven cases under Food Safety Standard Act were registered.

“On Thursday, the team inspected 10 retail edible oil dealers’ outlets at Anantapur and its surroundings area. All shop owners were found selling oil below the MRP. No violations were noticed. However, the retailers have been told that any retail shop owner selling oil at more than the MRP will be treated as violation of the Rule 18 (2) & (5) of LM (PC) Rules, 2011, and action will be taken,” said the DSP.

The team includes Circle Inspector M. Ramarao, head constable Eswaraiah, constables Thateppa, Mahendranath Reddy and home guard Nagaraju.