Andhra Pradesh: ₹2.45 crore worth gold jewels donated to Tirumala temple
An ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, Saroja Suryanarayanan from Chennai, on Thursday donated a diamond studded golden Yagnopaveetam and Kasulamala to the temple of Lord Venkateswara.
The cost of the offering is put around ₹2.45 crore and it weighed around 4.150 kg. It was handed over to the TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma reddy inside the temple this evening.
